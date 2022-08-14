Peony Market Capitalization Tops $15.64 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Peony has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $108,867.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037255 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 317,661,638 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

