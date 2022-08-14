People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,359 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

