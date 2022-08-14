People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IUSV opened at $73.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18.
