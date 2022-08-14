People s United Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1,576.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $164.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

