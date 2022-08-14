People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $506.71 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

