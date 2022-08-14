People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 39,327 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $174.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

