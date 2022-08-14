People s United Financial Inc. Sells 17,561 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

