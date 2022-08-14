People s United Financial Inc. Takes $13.21 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 348,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Halliburton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

