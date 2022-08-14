PEPS Coin Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $528.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00210747 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

