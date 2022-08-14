PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 4.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $65,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 26.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 478,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,103,000 after acquiring an additional 101,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

