Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Up 32.2% in July

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Performance Shipping

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSHG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 58,705,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

See Also

