Perrigo Company plc Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Perrigo in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Perrigo Stock Up 0.5 %
PRGO stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
See Also
