Perrigo Company plc Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Perrigo in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Up 0.5 %

PRGO stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.