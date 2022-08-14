Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PM opened at $99.24 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

