Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,434,219,000 after acquiring an additional 517,261 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,062 shares of company stock worth $7,656,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8 %

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of EW stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

