Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 375 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.7% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

DRI opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

