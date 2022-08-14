Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,343 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $478.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $629.50.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

