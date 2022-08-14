Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,343 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $478.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $629.50.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Stories
