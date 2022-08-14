Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.01 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,859,000 after buying an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

