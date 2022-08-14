Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.39 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB opened at $281.57 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

