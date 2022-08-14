Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.64 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,120.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,905.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,132.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.