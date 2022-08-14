Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $613,000 Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.