Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $613,000 Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
F5 Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at F5
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
