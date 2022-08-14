Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,353 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average of $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

