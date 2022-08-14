Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

