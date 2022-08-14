Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,962 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTK. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Playtika by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,544 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Playtika by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Playtika by 2,604.8% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,519 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Playtika Stock Performance

Playtika Profile

PLTK opened at $12.36 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

