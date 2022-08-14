Phoenixcoin Achieves Market Cap of $914,502.19 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $914,502.19 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.04 or 0.99920635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00230875 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00142645 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00263916 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00051704 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004565 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,875,343 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

