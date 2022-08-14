Phoneum (PHT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Phoneum (PHT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $84,359.93 and $176.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00036896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00127773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,754,036 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

