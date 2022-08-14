Phore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $384,803.16 and $1.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 119.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,544,860 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.