Pickle Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $962,647.00 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00007072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $962,647.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,322.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.