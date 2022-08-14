Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pintec Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 67,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

