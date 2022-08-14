Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Pintec Technology Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 67,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.10.
