Piper Sandler Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $42.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on U. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

NYSE U opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.13. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

