Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $173,853.25 and $1.06 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars.

