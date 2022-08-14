Plian (PI) Market Cap Reaches $5.50 Million

Plian (PI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 2% against the dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $27,437.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,284.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00126900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 911,317,384 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

