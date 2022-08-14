PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PNM Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

