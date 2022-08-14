Polkadex (PDEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $387,010.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00008489 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $387,010.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013927 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Polkadex Coin Trading

