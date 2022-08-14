PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $300,262.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,517.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00063944 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

