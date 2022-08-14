PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $693,158.65 and approximately $163,998.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002369 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PolkaWar Coin Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
