Polygon (MATIC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $638.93 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Polygon has a total market cap of $8.15 billion and approximately $638.93 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC on popular exchanges.
Polygon Profile
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,303,935 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars.
