PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

PPL stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

