PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533,715 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $44,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in PPL by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Stock Performance

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. 5,968,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

