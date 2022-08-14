Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Up 51.5% in July

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRENW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.55.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

