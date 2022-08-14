Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
PBH stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 241,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,934. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
