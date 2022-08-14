Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.15. 4,468,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.