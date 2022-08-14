Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 210,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 34,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 185.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,835,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,884,372. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

