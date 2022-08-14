Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $41,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
IVW traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
