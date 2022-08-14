Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 330,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

UPS traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $204.89. 1,883,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,282. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

