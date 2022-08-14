Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 434.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

GPC stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,422. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $158.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

