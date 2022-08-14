Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,075,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. 5,951,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

