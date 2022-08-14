Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Intel stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 37,675,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,237,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

