Professional Fighters League Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $547,830.95 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded up 17% against the dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $547,830.95 and $57,312.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Professional Fighters League Fan Token

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

