Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $60.00 at SVB Leerink

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.
Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.57. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
