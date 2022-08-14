ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Position Increased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRPH shares. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 20.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

